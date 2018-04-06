Shield Therapeutics (STX) Trading 25.8% Higher

Shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) traded up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.27). 265,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 445% from the average session volume of 48,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.22).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of secondary care-focused pharmaceuticals. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Its advanced pipeline asset is PT20, a novel therapy that has completed its first pivotal study for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.

