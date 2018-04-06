Shire (SHPG) Stake Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shire were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 1,672.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

SHPG opened at $157.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46,571.37, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Shire has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $192.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. Shire had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Shire will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Shire’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHPG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shire from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shire Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

