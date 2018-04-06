Shire (SHP) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Shire (LON:SHP) has been assigned a GBX 4,400 ($61.76) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHP. Liberum Capital cut shares of Shire to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,200 ($58.96) to GBX 4,100 ($57.55) in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($77.20) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Shire from GBX 7,500 ($105.28) to GBX 8,000 ($112.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,650 ($65.27).

LON SHP opened at GBX 3,782.50 ($53.10) on Wednesday. Shire has a 52-week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,021 ($70.48).

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

