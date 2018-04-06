Shire (LON:SHP) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a GBX 4,250 ($59.66) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Main First Bank began coverage on Shire in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 3,600 ($50.53) target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,400 ($61.76) price objective on Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($57.55) price target on shares of Shire in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,650 ($65.27).

Get Shire alerts:

Shares of Shire stock traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,721.50 ($52.24). 1,910,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. Shire has a 52 week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,021 ($70.48).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/shire-shp-receives-buy-rating-from-kepler-capital-markets-updated.html.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.