Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shire (SHPG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shire earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.455625850345 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Shire to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

SHPG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.74. The company had a trading volume of 880,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $46,571.37, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Shire has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. analysts expect that Shire will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8937 per share. This is a boost from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Shire’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shire (SHPG) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/shire-shpg-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.