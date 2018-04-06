Shire (LON:SHP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Shire (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Shire from GBX 8,000 ($112.30) to GBX 7,500 ($105.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($80.01) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($65.97) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,650 ($65.27).

Shares of SHP traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,708.50 ($52.06). The company had a trading volume of 2,971,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. Shire has a 52-week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,021 ($70.48).

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

