Shoe Carnival (SCVL) EVP Sells $95,280.00 in Stock

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) EVP W Kerry Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $95,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,874.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 156,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,787. The company has a market cap of $392.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $243.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 340,224 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

