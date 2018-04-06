Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price

News headlines about Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shopify Inc (US) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.5524530742834 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.32 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Shopify Inc (US) stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,311. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $154.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12,052.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US)’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

