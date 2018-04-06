Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. FIG Partners started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “market-perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.73, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $28.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $47,297. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 89,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

