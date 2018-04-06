Signatum Reaches Market Cap of $255,894.00 (CRYPTO:SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Signatum has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Signatum has a market capitalization of $255,894.00 and $1.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00197617 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00131248 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00143298 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012180 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030612 BTC.

About Signatum

Signatum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

