Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 277 ($3.89) price target on the stock.

Shares of SLN opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.25) on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 71.88 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.75 ($3.58).

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 2 million for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 34,475.00%.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc is a United Kingdom-based ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology company. The Company is primarily involved in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The Company’s technology harnesses the body’s natural mechanisms to create therapeutic effects within its own cells.

