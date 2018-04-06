Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Silicon Labs comprises about 1.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Silicon Labs worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Labs by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Labs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Labs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Labs by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Labs by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Labs alerts:

In other Silicon Labs news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $828,718.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,918. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Silicon Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Silicon Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Labs in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

Shares of SLAB opened at $89.35 on Friday. Silicon Labs has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,814.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Silicon Labs had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $201.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Silicon Labs will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/silicon-laboratories-slab-shares-sold-by-grandeur-peak-global-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

Silicon Labs Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.