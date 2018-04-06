Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) versus Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) Financial Review

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Silicon Labs and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Labs 0 1 7 0 2.88 Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Silicon Labs currently has a consensus target price of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Silicon Labs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicon Labs and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Labs $768.87 million 5.02 $47.09 million $2.35 38.02 Lattice Semiconductor $385.96 million 1.75 -$70.56 million N/A N/A

Silicon Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Labs has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Labs and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Labs 6.12% 11.11% 7.01% Lattice Semiconductor -18.28% 0.50% 0.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Silicon Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Silicon Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicon Labs beats Lattice Semiconductor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Labs Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company offers infrastructure products, such as timing devices; and multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices. Further, it provides access products, including ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for VoIP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. The company primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure. The Company is a provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions based on its low power field programmable gate array (FPGA), video application specific standard product (ASSP), 60 gigahertz millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing and automotive markets across the world. Its products include iCE40 Ultra/UltraLite, iCE40 LP/HX/LM, MachXO3, MachXO2, MachXO, HDMI Transmitters, HDMI Receivers, USB Type-C Port Controllers, Port Processors, Analog to HDMI/MHL Converters, MHL Transmitters, UltraGig 6400 and 802.11ad Chipsets.

