Head-To-Head Review: Silver Bay Realty Trust (SBY) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) and Silver Bay Realty Trust (NYSE:SBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Silver Bay Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Clipper Realty pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silver Bay Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Silver Bay Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -2.28% -0.51% -0.10% Silver Bay Realty Trust -5.71% -1.42% -0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Clipper Realty and Silver Bay Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00 Silver Bay Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clipper Realty currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 88.85%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Silver Bay Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Silver Bay Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Silver Bay Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clipper Realty and Silver Bay Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $103.95 million 1.43 -$2.35 million $0.38 21.95 Silver Bay Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silver Bay Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clipper Realty.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Silver Bay Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Company’s segments include Commercial and Residential. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two residential/retail rental properties at 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, referred to as the Tribeca House properties. As of June 30, 2016, it also owned a residential property complex in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn consisting of 59 buildings, referred to as the Flatbush Gardens properties or complex. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two primarily commercial properties in Downtown Brooklyn (one of which included 36 residential apartment units), referred to as the 141 Livingston Street property and the 250 Livingston Street property, and also owned the Aspen property.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Company Profile

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, renovation, leasing and management of single-family properties in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had owned 9,044 single-family properties in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Its investments in real estate consist of single-family properties located in various select markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Charlotte, Orlando, Dallas, Jacksonville, Northern California, Las Vegas, Columbus, Tucson and Southeast Florida. The Charlotte market includes properties in South Carolina due to its proximity to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Northern California market consists of Contra Costa, Napa and Solano counties. The Southeast Florida market consists of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. It conducts business and owns all of its properties through Silver Bay Operating Partnership L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.