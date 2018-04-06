Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI) Receives $14.66 Average PT from Analysts

Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNI. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Silver Spring Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silver Spring Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Silver Spring Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Silver Spring Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Silver Spring Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spring Networks during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spring Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSNI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,125. Silver Spring Networks has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.

