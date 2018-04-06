Westpark Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for SilverSun Technologies (SSNT)

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) in a report published on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

“We believe SSNT will continue to add more SMB and Enterprise software clients through its Master value-added reseller (VAR) program. Management hopes to add an additional ~3,000 customers, and grow its recurring revenue base from current levels of ~41% by offering more SaaS solutions and advanced managed services to its SMB clients. We maintain our Outperform rating and $7 PT. Growing SMB customers a big positive. The company’s topline in Q4 2017 was $8.8 million, a 6% Y/Y increase, and GAAP EPS loss of ($0.24). The company’s GAAP EPS loss was driven by one-time deferred tax impairment charges due to the 2017 Fed Tax Code changes as well as one-time increases in certain operating costs. The company’s EBITDA stood at $1.56 million for F’17, below our estimate of $1.99 million driven by increase in OpenX.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SilverSun Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

SSNT remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Thursday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.63, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.26.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $634,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Weber Alan W owned about 1.56% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services.

