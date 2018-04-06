Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHI. ValuEngine cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE SHI opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $6,647.40, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 250,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

