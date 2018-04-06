SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO Sells $748,900.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,649.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 100,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,073.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. UBS set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $24,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 312.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after buying an additional 1,034,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,720,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,974,000 after buying an additional 172,650 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/siteone-landscape-supply-inc-site-cfo-john-t-guthrie-sells-10000-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.