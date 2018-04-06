Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €93.00 by Commerzbank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €93.00 ($114.81) price objective by analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €86.50 ($106.79) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €86.00 ($106.17) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.40 ($109.14) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.15 ($97.72).

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded down €1.10 ($1.36) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €85.05 ($105.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €47.22 ($58.30) and a fifty-two week high of €92.45 ($114.14).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

