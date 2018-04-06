Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Now Covered by UBS

Equities research analysts at UBS started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $17,784.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $784,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,956,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,034,793.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,415,738. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

