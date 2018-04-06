Slow Capital Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy (NEE)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,889,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,968,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,764,000 after purchasing an additional 243,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,907,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,772,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,664,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,896,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76,268.63, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $164.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

