4,963 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $153.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

NYSE:ACN opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95,272.65, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $246,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares in the company, valued at $28,078,717.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $500,073.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,012 shares of company stock worth $17,667,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

