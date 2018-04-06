SLS International (SLS) Stock Price Down 0%

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $0.00. Approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of NaN from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

SLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded SLS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of SLS International in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SLS International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About SLS International

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

