SM Energy (SM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SM Energy earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.4175411391144 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SM stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,875.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

