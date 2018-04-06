SmartCash Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. SmartCash has a market cap of $71.05 million and approximately $52,141.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,461,612,281 coins and its circulating supply is 860,568,002 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

