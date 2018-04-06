SnakeEyes 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.00 (SNAKE)

SnakeEyes (CURRENCY:SNAKE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. SnakeEyes has a market cap of $0.00 and $22.00 worth of SnakeEyes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnakeEyes has traded 1,377.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnakeEyes token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00680025 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00185943 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035921 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SnakeEyes Profile

SnakeEyes’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens.

SnakeEyes Token Trading

SnakeEyes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Burst Asset Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase SnakeEyes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnakeEyes must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnakeEyes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

