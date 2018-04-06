Snovio (SNOV) One Day Volume Hits $28,472.00

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Snovio token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and EtherDelta. Snovio has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $28,472.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Snovio has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00697643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00186531 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035684 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Snovio Profile

Snovio’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,984,701 tokens. The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snovio is a decentralized lead generation service based on the principles of crowdsourcing. Snovio aims to solve the issue of low-quality and outdated leads on the market while also providing data suppliers with a guarantee of fair distribution of revenue from data sales. The SNOV token is an Ethereum-based token that acts as an incentive to contributors who update and add data. “

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

