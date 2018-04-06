Soarcoin (CRYPTO:SOAR) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Soarcoin (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Soarcoin has a market cap of $27.98 million and approximately $15,664.00 worth of Soarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Soarcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Soarcoin token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00678775 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00184901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035800 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045660 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Soarcoin Token Profile

Soarcoin was first traded on March 10th, 2017. Soarcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,269,353 tokens. Soarcoin’s official website is soarlabs.org. Soarcoin’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soarcoin Token Trading

Soarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Soarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soarcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

