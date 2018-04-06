Social Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (SCL)

Social (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Social has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Social token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00004426 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, EtherDelta and Mercatox. Social has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $5,622.00 worth of Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00680682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00184194 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035303 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Social Profile

Social’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Social’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Social’s official message board is medium.com/@nexus.social. The Reddit community for Social is /r/nexus_social. The official website for Social is ico.nexus.social. Social’s official Twitter account is @nexus_socials.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Nexus is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Nexus hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Nexus. The network will contain its very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Social. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowd funding campaigns, and much more. “

Social Token Trading

Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

