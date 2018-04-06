Social Reality (SRAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 297,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $40.97, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.85. Social Reality has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.80%. equities analysts predict that Social Reality will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Reality stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.84% of Social Reality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers.

