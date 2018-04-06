SocialCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. SocialCoin has a market cap of $10,630.00 and $5.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006608 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001595 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003865 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. The official website for SocialCoin is www.social-coin.co.uk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

