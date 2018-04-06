Sociall Trading Down 17.2% This Week (CRYPTO:SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $929.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00679511 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00184152 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035807 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

