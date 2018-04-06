Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target at Societe Generale

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,750 ($38.60) target price by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($41.41) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. UBS set a GBX 2,675 ($37.55) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,650 ($37.20) to GBX 2,720 ($38.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,615.26 ($36.71).

RDSB traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,363 ($33.17). The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,037 ($28.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,617 ($36.73).

About Royal Dutch Shell

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

