Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,500 by Societe Generale

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,500 ($91.24) price target from stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($112.30) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 7,500 ($105.28) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($70.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 6,910 ($97.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($103.87) to GBX 7,200 ($101.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,164.78 ($100.57).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 152 ($2.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,202 ($87.06). 2,329,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,562 ($78.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($113.85).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

