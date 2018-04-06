SOCO International (LON:SIA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 130 ($1.82) to GBX 120 ($1.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.11) target price on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOCO International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 128 ($1.80).

Shares of SOCO International stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 102.40 ($1.44). 156,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,776. SOCO International has a 52-week low of GBX 87.15 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($2.11).

In other news, insider Mike J. Watts acquired 8,830 shares of SOCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £8,653.40 ($12,146.83). Also, insider Mike J. Watts acquired 7,305 shares of SOCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £8,619.90 ($12,099.80). Insiders have purchased 25,341 shares of company stock worth $2,592,694 over the last 90 days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SOCO International (LON:SIA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 120 at Peel Hunt” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/soco-international-sia-price-target-lowered-to-gbx-120-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

About SOCO International

SOCO International plc (SOCO) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include South East Asia and Africa. It has field development and production interests in Vietnam, and exploration and appraisal interests in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. In Vietnam, SOCO’s Block 16-1 and Block 9-2 include the Te Giac Trang and Ca Ngu Vang Fields, which are located in shallow water in the Cuu Long Basin, near the Bach Ho Field.

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.