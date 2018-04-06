Sohu.com (SOHU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sohu.com stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1,283.34, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.21. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The information services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.57). Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,466,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,820,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 301,459 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 504.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 148,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 274,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company, which is engaged in providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

