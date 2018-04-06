Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.66, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Senior Capital has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $85,591.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $189,629.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 939.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 328,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 47,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by directly and indirectly investing in senior loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, which it refers to collectively as senior loans.

