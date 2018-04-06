Guy Sella Sells 59,091 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Guy Sella sold 59,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,244,686.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,982,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guy Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Guy Sella sold 150,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $8,379,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Guy Sella sold 216,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $9,132,471.90.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $57.20 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,396.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.55.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.78 million. equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank set a $57.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

