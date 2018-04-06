Solaris Asset Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Solaris Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Solaris Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Solaris Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,451.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $884.49 and a twelve month high of $1,617.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $673,901.44, a P/E ratio of 319.07, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,494.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/solaris-asset-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn-updated-updated.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.