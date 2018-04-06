Dermira (DERM) Earns News Impact Score of -0.05

News articles about Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dermira earned a coverage optimism score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8133866706605 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DERM. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Dermira from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Dermira stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Dermira has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $35.76.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.09). Dermira had a negative net margin of 6,678.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. equities research analysts expect that Dermira will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $165,647.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $131,142 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

