Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) Stock Price

News headlines about Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westmoreland Coal earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the coal producer an impact score of 46.1232852060907 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of WLB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Westmoreland Coal has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.30 million. sell-side analysts expect that Westmoreland Coal will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westmoreland Coal

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

