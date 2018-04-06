Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aegon (AEG) Share Price

Media coverage about Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aegon earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3401406992096 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 1,464,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,528. Aegon has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13,627.20, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Aegon’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

