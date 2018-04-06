Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Compass Diversified (CODI) Share Price

Media stories about Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compass Diversified earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1785219378072 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $16.45 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Compass Diversified (CODI) Share Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-compass-diversified-codi-share-price.html.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.