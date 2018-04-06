Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) Share Price

Headlines about Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foundation Medicine earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0014215313704 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FMI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.25. 209,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2,579.88, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of -0.13. Foundation Medicine has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Foundation Medicine will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen started coverage on Foundation Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 18,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $1,158,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent A. Miller sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $963,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,904,741. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

