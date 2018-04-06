Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Meredith (MDP) Share Price

News stories about Meredith (NYSE:MDP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meredith earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1203989164723 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Gabelli raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meredith in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2,386.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Meredith had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

