Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Share Price

Headlines about Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Otelco earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.0127660279147 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ OTEL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Otelco has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter. Otelco had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 17.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Otelco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

In other Otelco news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 25,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $363,727.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,125.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 29,121 shares of company stock worth $412,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

