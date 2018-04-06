Ryanair (RYAAY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2810595912661 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.35. The stock had a trading volume of 108,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,106. Ryanair has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28,972.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ryanair had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

