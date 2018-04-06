Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Stock Price

Press coverage about U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Global Investors earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 47.7398929626858 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.71. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut U.S. Global Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

