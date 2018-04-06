Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BGC Partners (BGCP) Stock Price

News coverage about BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BGC Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.535249710566 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BGC Financial raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,030.13, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $894.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

