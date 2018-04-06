Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Headlines about Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Churchill Downs earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.6894771114522 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $242.85 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $279.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3,243.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.33 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.20, for a total transaction of $9,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.85 per share, with a total value of $1,000,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,436.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,583. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

